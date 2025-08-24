Yuva Rajkumar’s latest film, Ekka, was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. Despite the anticipation, the film has failed to perform well at the box office, but it still receives a positive response from the viewers. Now the audience is waiting for Ekka OTT Release, and when they can witness the power-packed action family drama on their digital screens. Recently, an update has emerged about the digital release of the Ekka movie following its poor theatrical run.

When Is Ekka Expected To Release On OTT?

According to OTTplay, Ekka is expected to be released on OTT this month. The Yuva Rajkumar film may be released digitally on Ganesha Chaturthi day, August 27, 2025. Talking about the streaming channel, Amazon Prime Video is said to be the platform for the same. However, it’s important to note that nothing is official yet, either from the makers or the production house side. We have to wait for the official announcement to get more clarity on Ekka OTT release, but this is the latest buzz surrounding the film’s digital release.

For those unaware, the Kannada action film was based on a rural thug who gets engaged in a major challenge when he seeks vengeance on his friend after being betrayed.

“ಎಕ್ಕ” ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಮೋಘ 25 ದಿನಗಳ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ! ❤️

ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹಕ್ಕೆ ನಾವು ಚಿರಋಣಿ.

Celebrating 2️⃣5️⃣ glorious days for #Ekka 💥

Heartfelt thanks to the audience for making this a blockbuster success. Watch #Ekka in theatres near you! ♠️ pic.twitter.com/Sd1s8Mmuoa — KRG Studios (@KRG_Studios) August 11, 2025

Why Did Ekka Fail At The Box Office?

Despite all the positive responses, Ekka failed in its theater run due to the clashes with other films. The movie had a clash with Junior, which starred Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, and Genelia D’Souza. Following this, it also had a conflict with Su From So, which is a horror film and became a major blockbuster soon after its release.

Due to this, the Ekka release was seemingly foreshadowed, which was one of the primary reasons behind its big-screen run failure. Now, all eyes are set on its OTT release and how the film will perform online.

Ekka Trailer

