Yuva Rajkumar and Sanjana Anand’s Ekka has provided some sort of relief to the Kannada film industry amid a streak of failures in 2025. Yesterday (July 14), the film completed its opening week at the Indian box office by posting a decent number on the board. It didn’t earn big but managed to cross 6.50 crores. With this, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Reception of the film

The Sandalwood action drama was theatrically released on July 18. It opened to decent reviews from critics. It was praised for the performances and the screenplay. Amid the ticket-buying audience, too, word-of-mouth is mostly favorable. As a result, it displayed a decent hold on weekdays after wrapping up the opening weekend.

How much did Ekka earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

As per Sacnilk, Ekka has earned 6.63 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 7.82 crores. It is likely to stay in theatres for at least a couple of weeks and comfortably cross the 10 crore net mark.

With 6.63 crores, Ekka has emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. It surpassed Maadeva’s 6.61 crores to reach the top spot.

Impressive ratings

Thanks to good audience feedback, the action drama has managed to secure a rating of 8.5 out of 10 (as of July 25) on BookMyShow, with 7.9K votes. On IMDb, it enjoys a rating of 8.1 on a scale of 10, with 252 votes.

More about the film

Ekka was directed by Rohit Padaki and written by Rohit Padaki and Vikram Hathvar. It also features Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, and Shruti in key roles. It was produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Jayanna-Bhogendra, Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj, under the banner of PRK Productions, Jayanna Films, and KRG Studios.

