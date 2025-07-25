Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic franchise, is still roaring at the global box office. Despite receiving a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has already grossed over $659 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It currently ranks among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025.

After breaking several records, Jurassic World Rebirth is now inching closer to outgrossing not one, but two popular Superman films at the global box office. So, which superhero movies is it about to overtake, and how soon might it happen? Read on to find out.

Jurassic World Rebirth Will Soon Outgross These Two Superman Films

At the time of writing, the Gareth Edwards film was just a few million dollars away from surpassing the global box office totals of two major Superman films — Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) and Justice League (2017).

While Man of Steel earned approximately $670 million worldwide, Justice League grossed around $661 million globally. With Rebirth currently at $659 million, it needs just $11 million and $2 million, respectively, to overtake them. In fact, depending on when you’re reading this, Rebirth may have already overtaken both these superhero films, or at very least, Justice League. The seventh installment of the dino flick is still running in theaters and can soon surpass both Zack Snyder films.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $286 m

International – $373 m

Worldwide – $659 m

Jurassic World Rebirth – Plot & Cast

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds a critics’ score of 51% and a significantly higher audience score of 71% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 6.2/10.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

