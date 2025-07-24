After several weeks and multiple releases, How to Train Your Dragon still has a stronghold at the box office. It is inches away from a major global milestone and might be its last one before saying goodbye to the theaters. The live-action remake is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise, and it is tracking to earn the #1 rank by beating How to Train Your Dragon 2’s global haul. Read on for more.

The movie has been consistently doing well overall. A few weeks back, it became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. However, it is struggling to hit the next major global milestone due to theater loss and multiple competition. Despite all the odds, it is moving forward with great zeal and is set to leave the theaters with its head held high.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

How to Train Your Dragon has been running in theaters for over 40 days. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the live-action remake collected $1.16 million on its sixth Tuesday at the domestic box office. It declined by -33.9% from last Tuesday despite losing 450 theaters last Friday. It has hit the $252.7 cume in North America. It is expected to earn between $265 million and $270 million in its domestic run.

On track to hit the $600 million milestone

The live-action remake has collected $338.4 million from overseas markets. Allied to the $252.7 million domestic cume, it has hit $591.1 million worldwide. Therefore, it is less than $10 million away from hitting the $600 million milestone. It will also move closer to the worldwide total of the installment in the animated trilogy. This 2025 movie, which was released on June 13, will then become the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise.

Box Office Summary of How to Train Your Dragon

North America – $252.7 million

International – $338.4 million

Worldwide – $591.1 million

Check out the global collections of the How to Train Your Dragon films

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.53 million How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)- $591.1 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $539.9 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.8 million

