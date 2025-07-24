Jurassic World Rebirth is not stopping yet, and after surpassing the domestic haul of Sinners, it is gearing up to cross its final major milestone in North America. Scarlett Johansson-starrer sci-fi flick is silently beating multiple sci-fi hits worldwide, including Tom Cruise-led War of the Worlds. It has reached the last leg of its theatrical run as it is tracking to end its domestic run below $400 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has outgrossed multiple major Hollywood movies to become the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. It has collected over $72 million in China and might end its run staying in that rank. The Scarlett Johansson starrer sci-fi flick is expected to hit $700 million worldwide this upcoming weekend.

Registers the 3rd biggest 3rd Tuesday among the franchise films

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $4.2 million on its third Tuesday. It has recorded the third-biggest third Tuesday among the Jurassic Park movies. It is holding strong at the North American box office despite losing -470 theaters last Friday. It has hit a $283.4 million cume in North America. Rebirth is also the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise in North America.

Check out the biggest 3rd Tuesdays among the franchise in North America.

1. Jurassic World – $7.5 million

2. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $4.9 million

3. Jurassic World Rebirth – $4.2 million

4. Jurassic Park – $4.1 million

5. Jurassic World: Dominion – $3.9 million

6. The Lost World: Jurassic Park – $1.9 million

7. Jurassic Park III – $1.6 million

On track to hit the $300 million milestone domestically

The film might hit North America’s $300 million milestone in its fourth weekend. It is less than $20 million away from the mark. It will be the movie’s final major milestone at the domestic box office. However, it might not be able to beat the domestic haul of $357.06 million, as Rebirth is tracking to earn between $315 million and $330 million in its domestic run.

Worldwide collection update

Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s sci-fi adventure is the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. Meanwhile, globally, it is also at the 3rd rank and collected $373.3 million overseas. Allied to the $283.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is at the $656.7 million mark. It will hit the $700 million milestone this upcoming weekend. Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection will be affected as The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit the screens tomorrow. Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $283.4 million

International – $373.3 million

Worldwide – $656.7 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps China Box Office: Picks Up The Pace In Pre-Sales, Crosses $500K In 7 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News