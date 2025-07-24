The Fantastic Four: First Steps pre-sales trend has finally picked up at the box office in China. More screenings with booking have been made available in China, resulting in a modest boost. It has also outgrossed Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth’s pre-sales numbers after seven days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has created a lot of buzz, especially with Pedro Pascal’s casting as Reed Richards. He is one of the most discussed Hollywood personalities on social media. Pascal won hearts with his latest ventures, and people cannot wait to see him in the MCU. Marvel might not be giving box office hits lately, but it never goes wrong with its casting. Thus, Pascal, as the new Reed Richards, along with the rest of the cast, has surely nailed their roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ pre-sales collection after 7 days in China

According to the latest report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps kept a favorable momentum on Wednesday, day 7 of the pre-sales in China. The upcoming MCU movie collected $536K after the 7th day of pre-sales for the July 24-27 period. The pre-sales are open for 36K screenings only, and it will spike up when more screenings are available, as we have mentioned in our earlier reports as well. The numbers will rise exponentially as today is the last day of the pre-sales of the MCU movie in China.

7-day pre-sales breakdown

July 24, Thursday Previews – $73K

July 25, Friday Opening Day – $315K

July 26, Saturday – $119K

July 27, Sunday – $28K

Total – $536K

Comparison with other films’ 7-day pre-sales numbers

1. Dune 2 – $1.3 million

2. Aquaman 2 – $977K

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $536K

4. Jurassic World Rebirth – $526K

5. Superman – $368K

How much is the upcoming MCU movie projected to earn on its opening weekend worldwide?

According to reports, the MCU movie is expected to earn between $100 million and $110 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, overseas, it is projected to bring in $90-$100 million more, thus pushing the global opening to a staggering $190 million—$210 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Hitting This Major Milestone Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News