Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has wrapped up its 7-day opening week at the worldwide box office on a winning note. After a brilliant start, the film maintained strong momentum on weekdays and has already emerged victorious in India as well as overseas. By the end of the first week, it earned almost 250 crore gross, thus emerging as a blockbuster success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The musical romantic drama has surprised everyone with its earnings. Backed by strong buzz among youngsters and positive word-of-mouth, it has become a sensation. The film has already broken several records in the romance genre and is set to create history by beating all-time grossers very soon.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

In India, Saiyaara stunned everyone by posting a massive 175.25 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 206.79 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned an impressive 43 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has accumulated a rocking total of 249.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 7 days.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 175.25 crores

India gross – 206.79 crores

Overseas gross – 43 crores

Worldwide gross – 249.79 crores

Saiyaara becomes Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2025

With 249.79 crore gross in the kitty, Saiyaara has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which did a business of 242.57 crore gross globally. By beating Raid 2, it emerged as Bollywood’s fourth highest-grossing film of 2025. Very soon, it will overtake Sitaare Zameen Par (262.16 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 262.16 crores Saiyaara – 249.79 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores

More about the film

The romantic drama is directed by Mohit Suri. It was released on July 18 and also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa. It was produced by Akshaye Widhani, under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Crashes After A Bumper Opening, Drops By 72% On Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News