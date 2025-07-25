Pawan Kalyan has returned to the big screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and as expected, fans welcomed him with open arms. There were firecrackers and festival-like celebrations outside theatres, especially in the Telugu states. Looking at the advance booking trends, it was clear that no matter how the content is, the film will pull off a roaring day 1 collection solely due to the actor’s stardom. Now that the numbers have come, let’s find out how it opened at the worldwide box office.

Crosses 50 crore gross in India

The Tollywood period action drama enjoyed a superb response in the premiere shows scheduled on Wednesday (July 23). As per Sacnilk, it earned a staggering 12.7 crores at the Indian box office through premieres. Yesterday, on day 1, it enjoyed a solid 57% occupancy and amassed 32 crores. Overall, the film registered the opening of 44.7 crore net in India. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 52.74 crore gross.

How much did Hari Hara Veera Mallu earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

Overseas, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has underperformed big time, especially in North America. While premieres were decent, the actual opening day was underwhelming due to not-so-good word-of-mouth. As a result, it has scored an estimated 11 crore gross internationally. Combining this with the Indian gross, the day 1 worldwide box office collection is 64.74 crore gross.

Box office breakdown of day 1:

India net – 44.7 crores

India gross – 52.74 crores

Overseas gross – 11 crores

Worldwide gross – 64.74 crores

Biggest opening for Pawan Kalyan

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has registered a career-best opening for Pawan Kalyan. It surpassed Bheemla Nayak‘s 57.83 crore gross to grab the top spot. Vakeel Saab had opened at 52.31 crore gross.

2nd biggest Tollywood opener of 2025

With 64.74 crores, the Pawan Kalyan starrer also pulled off the second biggest opening for Tollywood in 2025. It stayed below Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which opened at 79.18 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

