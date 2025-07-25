After a disappointing end to Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans are looking forward to a positive start with Phase Six. Marking the first film of this important phase is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has arrived in theatres today (July 25). Apart from North America (USA and Canada), the biggie has also arrived in several important territories today, including China. So, let’s find out how things are going at the China box office!

All eyes are on Phase Six of the MCU

Over the years, we have seen some MCU movies enjoying love and appreciation from the Chinese audience. However, in the post-COVID era, the picture has drastically changed. Among the post-COVID releases, only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine have made good earnings in the country. So, everyone is eagerly waiting to see how the cinematic universe proceeds with Phase Six.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps registers an underwhelming pre-sales at the China box office

Initial signs are not promising. In the pre-sales, The Fantastic Four: First Steps grossed only $865K for the opening weekend (July 25 to July 27), as per the box office tracker, Luiz Fernando. This is much less than what was expected. In the pre-sales alone, considering the brand of Marvel, the film was expected to go cross $1.5 million or $2 million, but sadly, that hasn’t happened.

With such numbers, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has registered one of the MCU’s worst opening weekend pre-sales at the China box office in recent years. It is less than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s $1.1 million, The Marvels’ $1.5 million, and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania‘s $2.5 million.

Lukewarm response in Thursday previews

Before today’s full-fledged release, the MCU biggie had its previews scheduled on Thursday (July 24), and the response had been lukewarm. In the limited previews, with over 1000 screens, the film grossed $150K. It’ll be interesting to see how things proceed from here, as everything depends on word-of-mouth now.

