Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol‘s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is off to a roaring start at the Indian box office. As we reported in our day 1 prediction story, the actor’s stardom has come into play, irrespective of reviews. Yes, the impact of the poor reviews affected the film a bit, but still, it has managed to pull off the biggest ever opening day for the Tollywood star. In the meantime, it has surpassed the actor’s three-year-old record opening. Let’s find out what early trends have to suggest!

Excellent collection from premiere shows

The premiere shows of the magnum opus were held on Wednesday (23 July), and the response was simply amazing. These special shows sold out in no time, and they fetched an earth-shattering occupancy. As a result, the collection of premiere shows exceeded all expectations and amassed a huge 12.7 crore net.

Day 1 box office early trends of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

While the momentum in the premiere shows was superb, since reviews weren’t positive, there was a fear that those reactions would significantly affect the over-the-counter ticket sales on day 1, but that didn’t happen. Yes, there was a drop in the occupancy of afternoon and evening shows, but still, the overall collection that has come is huge, thanks to a surge in the night shows.

As per early trends flowing in, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is closing its day 1 at 32-34 crore net at the Indian box office. Combining this with the premiere shows’ collection, the actual opening day stands at a solid 44.7-46.7 crore net.

Biggest opening for Pawan Kalyan

With 44.7-46.7 crore net, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has registered the biggest opening day for Pawan Kalyan. It comfortably crossed Vakeel Saab’s 40.1 crore, which was holding the top spot since 2021.

The real test is on day 2

While the magnum opus is off to a fantastic start, it is expected to suffer a big blow on day 2. Since reviews and audience word-of-mouth are poor, the film will have its real test on Friday.

