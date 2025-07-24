The first week has concluded on a thunderous note for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara in theatres. It has redefined how romantic films will be viewed at the box office in the future of Hindi cinema. Mohit Suri’s directorial has scored the second-best opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 7 Early Estimates

The daily collections maintained a 20 crore+ streak for back-to-back six days, and on Thursday, it came down below the 20 crore mark. As per early trends, Saiyaara has earned 18.5-19.5 crores on its day 7, which is again an excellent score. It speaks volumes about the historic success of the film.

The first week has concluded at 174.25-175.25 crore net. As mentioned in our previous reports, Saiyaara has earned almost 4X of its 45 crore budget in India. It is a super-duper hit at the box office!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Day 7 – 18.5-19.5 crores (estimates)

Saiyaara vs Bollywood’s top opening weeks of 2025

One wouldn’t have imagined Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s movie to give a run for their money to Bollywood biggies like Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Sikandar, among others. But that is exactly what has happened as it has clocked the 2nd highest opening week of 2025. It is only behind Chhaava.

Here are the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 for Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores Saiyaara: 174.25-175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores

Raid 2 is now out of the top 5, although it enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week and earned 98.89 crores.

