Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has failed to make its mark at the Indian box office after a decent start. Considering the actor’s momentum, the film was expected to find its takers, but eventually, it lost its steam. After completing a run of almost two weeks in theatres, it hasn’t even reached the 30 mark. This has made it the actor’s first failure after three back-to-back successes. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood action thriller was released on July 11 and received mixed reviews from critics. Rajkummar was praised for his performance, but the unengaging screenplay, music, and other aspects attracted criticism. Even among the audience, the film saw mixed word-of-mouth, thus making it clear that it will struggle in the long run.

How much did Maalik earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Maalik registered a decent start by earning 15.02 crores during the opening weekend, but couldn’t sustain the momentum long enough. During weekdays, it saw bigger drops than expected and wrapped up its 7-day run at 22.52 crores. During the second week, the film lost the plot completely, and so far, after spending 13 days in theatres, it has earned 25.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 30.20 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.52 crores

Day 8 – 65 lakh

Day 9 – 75 lakh

Day 10 – 85 lakh

Day 11 – 25 lakh

Day 12 – 35 lakh

Day 13 – 23 lakh

Total – 25.6 crores

Breaks Rajkummar Rao’s streak of successes

Reportedly, Maalik was made on a budget of 54 crores. Against this, it won’t even reach 30 crore net at the Indian box office, thus turning out to be a failure. For Rajkummar Rao, it’s a setback as he tastes his first failure after three back-to-back successes. For the unversed, the actor scored a hat-trick of successful films with Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

