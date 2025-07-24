Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, will conclude its 8-day extended opening week soon, and the outcome is going to be disappointing. Released amid decent expectations, the film failed to make it big and in the first 7 days, it hasn’t even touched the 5 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is standing nowhere compared to Gopi’s last theatrical release. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Pravin Narayanan directed the Malayalam legal drama, which was released on July 17. It received mixed reviews from critics. While the film was praised for its concept and strong performances, it was criticized for its loose screenplay and overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the film failed to create any excitement, and word-of-mouth was mixed.

Failed to make it big

Janaki V vs State of Kerala was dragged into a controversy over its title, garnering some attention. It helped attract decent footfalls on the opening day, but the film failed to capitalise on it due to mixed word-of-mouth. This led to a disappointing run during the 4-day extended opening weekend. On weekdays, things became worse, with the film dropping below the 50 lakh mark.

How much did Janaki V vs State of Kerala earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

On day 7, Wednesday, Janaki V vs State of Kerala earned just 23 lakh. Overall, the film has raked in an underwhelming total of 4.72 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 5.56 crores. This is a poor total compared to Suresh Gopi’s last theatrical release, Garudan, which earned 23.55 crore net in the first 7 days.

Considering the legal drama’s dismal run, the shows are expected to be reduced massively in the second week. So, it won’t even reach the 10 crore mark in the lifetime run.

More about the film

Janaki V vs State of Kerala also stars Shruthi Ramachandran, Madhav Suresh, Askar Ali, and Divya Pillai. It was produced by J Phanindra Kumar (Cosmos Entertainments) and distributed by Dream Big Films.

