Brad Pitt is currently riding high on the critical and commercial success of his Formula One sports drama F1, which is still running in theaters. The high-octane car racing movie is now racing toward the coveted $500 million benchmark. And in doing that, it has outgrossed some 2025 films, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later.

As of now, F1 trails behind three of Brad Pitt’s biggest global hits – Troy (2004), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), and World War Z (2013). As the box office race heats up, all eyes are on whether F1 can surpass them and claim the top spot in his career.

Can F1 Become Brad Pitt’s Highest-Grossing Film?

So far, F1 has grossed nearly $157 million in the U.S. and over $309 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $466 million (according to Box Office Mojo). If the film continues to perform well at both the domestic and international box office, it stands a solid chance of surpassing the global earnings of Brad Pitt’s earlier blockbusters — Troy ($497 million) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith ($487 million).

However, when it comes to World War Z, it’s a different ball game altogether. The big-budget zombie action horror remains Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date, with a formidable $540 million global box office haul. With strong competition from James Gunn’s Superman and expected resistance from another major superhero release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it seems unlikely that F1 will overtake World War Z, though the race isn’t over just yet.

Released on this day in 2013: World War Z.

F1 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 Trailer

