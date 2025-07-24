Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is having an unprecedented run and has already emerged as a mega success. Within a week, it has turned out to be the second most profitable film for Bollywood in 2025 (after Chhaava), and in the coming days, it will reach new heights. In the meantime, on day 6, it has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

With crazy hype, the latest musical romantic drama has become a juggernaut and has already broken many records in the romance genre. In India, it has amassed a staggering 155.75 crore net so far. Including GST, its gross domestic collection stands at 183.78 crores. Even in the overseas market, it has performed really well by earning 37 crore gross in 6 days.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Saiyaara‘s worldwide box office stands at a huge 220.78 crore gross, thus making it Bollywood’s sixth film of 2025 to achieve the feat.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 155.75 crores

India gross – 183.78 crores

Overseas gross – 37 crores

Worldwide gross – 220.78 crores

Saiyaara beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar

With 220.78 crore gross, Saiyaara surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crore gross) to become Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2025. Very soon, it will also cross Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (242.57 crore gross) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (261.95 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 261.95 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores Saiyaara – 220.78 crores

More about the film

Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. It was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and was released on July 18. Reportedly, the film was made on a moderate budget of 45 crores, thus making it a huge success in just 6 days.

