Hollywood biggies are having a gala time at the Indian box office, as after the big success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1, another big ticket release has emerged as a winner. We’re talking about Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth, which has turned out to be a major success story and soon, it will be hitting a significant milestone in the country. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

Scores well despite mixed reviews

The sci-fi action thriller was released in Indian theatres on July 4. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from receiving love and appreciation from moviegoers. In India, Jurassic Park enjoys brand value among the audience, which has helped the latest installment of the franchise. While it has some flaws, on the scale of entertainment value, it has emerged victorious.

How much did Jurassic World Rebirth earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Jurassic World Rebirth started its journey with a good 9.25 crores. Over the first weekend, it made healthy gains and pulled off 40.03 crores. By the end of the first week, it earned 56.48 crores. After a good first week, the film scored well during the second week, and even during the third week, it has made healthy earnings.

Overall, Jurassic World Rebirth has earned 95.79 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 113.03 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.48 crores

Week 2 – 25.61 crores

Weekend 3 – 10.18 crores

Day 18 – 1.1 crores

Day 19 – 1.28 crores

Day 20 – 1.14 crores

Total – 95.79 crores

Ready to score a century for the franchise after 9 years!

As we can see, the Scarlett Johansson starrer is just 4.21 crores away from the 100 crore mark. The feat is likely to be achieved during the fourth weekend, and when it happens, it’ll become the second film in the Jurassic Park franchise to score a century in India. The first film to achieve the feat was Jurassic World (2015). It earned 101 crore net at the Indian box office.

