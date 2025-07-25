Yesterday, on July 24, we witnessed the record opening of Pawan Kalyan as Hari Hara Veera Mallu kicked off its theatrical journey with a bang. Though the buzz wasn’t up to the mark, the magnum opus was backed by a strong fan base of the Power Star. Finally, Vakeel Saab’s record was broken after three years, leaving all box office enthusiasts excited. However, now that word-of-mouth is coming into play, things are looking good on day 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Poor reviews taking a toll on the film?

The Tollywood period action drama witnessed strong advances for the premiere shows and the opening day. While everyone celebrated the stardom of Pawan Kalyan yesterday, there was a fear that the film might see some major drops due to poor reviews and audience feedback. Now, it seems that the fear might come true as early signs are not good today (July 25).

Hari Hara Veera Mallu sees a sharp drop in day 2 morning occupancy

Being a front-loaded affair, Hari Hara Veera Mallu saw a crazy response on the opening day. In the morning shows, it saw a huge occupancy of 64% in Telugu. Today, the film saw a big crash, and as per reports coming in, the morning shows of day 2 recorded an occupancy of just 18%. If we calculate, the film has dropped by 72% today.

Must avoid a drastic drop at the Indian box office

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will face a significant drop today, which is understandable considering it’s a regular Friday, but it can’t afford to go below 15-17 crores. For those who don’t know, it opened with 44.7 crore net (including premieres) at the Indian box office.

The magnum opus needs to pick up the pace in evening and night shows, or it will be alarming.

More about the film

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the period action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and others. It was produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam, under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

