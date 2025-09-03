Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is basking in the glory of positive reception, but some members of the theatre-going audience seem to have missed the post-credit scene. According to 123 Telugu, the director of the film, Dominic Arun, has confirmed that the franchise will include five films. Even before the cameras began to roll on the first installment, the scripts for the other four had already been completed. Furthermore, he confirmed that the main antagonist of the franchise makes an appearance in the film’s opening animated sequence. So, let’s take a look at the post-credit sequences and discuss what the future might hold. But before we begin, as you may have guessed by now, there are spoilers ahead.

The mid Credit Scene: The Appearance of Dulquer Salmaan

In this scene, Dulquer Salmaan invites the organ mafia for a compromise meeting in the basement of a safe house meant for supernatural beings. However, instead of negotiating, Dulquer proceeds to kill all of them. At first, he appears almost like a ninja, with his face covered. Towards the end of the fight, his identity is revealed, it is Dulquer. His name is Charlie, but we don’t yet know exactly what his powers are.

Second Post-Credit Scene: Teaser for the Sequel

The protagonist of the next film is likely to be Tovino Thomas, playing a folk deity or goblin-like creature called Kuttichathan. Even before the credit sequence, we catch glimpses of his abilities and powers during the hospital scene.

How do we know he is Kuttichathan? In a background conversation in the safe-house, he mentioned that he is a god. In the second end-credit scene, the character played by Vijay Menon questions whether it was Tovino who caused the archaeological expedition to go wrong and was behind the disappearance of several people, where only one survivor returned, carrying a camera with a photo of Tovino. His answer was cryptic: it could either be him or one of his 389 siblings. Although it is not explicitly stated that he is Kuttichathan, his mischievous behavior and mention of hundreds of siblings strongly suggest it. Adding to the hint, he also carries a keychain resembling a creature called Luttāppi. We’ll have to wait for the next installment for a clear confirmation.

In this supernatural world, Mammootty plays the leader, Moothon, though his face is not revealed. Other actors who are likely to appear as supernatural beings in future films include Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Santhy Balachandran, and Ahaana Krishna.

If we are to believe the second post-credit sequence, the next film is going to focus on the character played by Tovino Thomas.

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Vs. Brahmastra Vs. Minnal Murali: Which Indian Superhero Movie Wins On IMDb?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News