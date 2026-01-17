2025 was a historic year for the Malayalam film industry, with several major successes at the worldwide box office. In total, four films crossed the 100 crore club last year. Out of these four films, three films made an entry to the 200 crore club, and out of the three films, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra went a notch higher and inaugurated the 300 crore club. It is also dominating the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films of the year by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra rules the list!

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra stunned everyone with its historic run. It clashed with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, yet it had a spectacular run at the worldwide box office. Backed by extraordinary word of mouth, the film grossed 305.17 crore gross, becoming the first Malayalam film to score a triple century. It topped the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films by a considerable margin.

Two Mohanlal films in the top 3

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan secured the second spot on the list. Backed by a massive pre-release buzz, the film scored big in the first few days. Big earnings in the initial days helped the film, as despite mixed reviews, it went on to score a whopping 268.23 crore gross globally. The third spot is held by another Mohanlal film: Thudarum. It enjoyed highly positive word of mouth among the audience, leading to a lifetime collection of 237.76 crore gross.

Sarvam Maya grabs the fourth spot!

The last major release of the year was Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya, and it managed to secure fourth place on the list. It opened to mostly positive reviews and also enjoyed favorable word of mouth among the audience. Still running in theaters, the film has earned 136.7 crore gross so far, and is likely to end its run in the same position. All other movies scored less than 100 crores. Take a look at the complete list below.

Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Sarvam Maya – 136.7 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kamalkaval – 80.64 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer on Duty – 55.08 crores

