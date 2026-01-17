Naveen Polishetty is officially the Man of the Moment! While the industry was waiting for a grand start to 2026, the Jathi Ratnalu star has skipped the formalities and dived straight to deliver the first super hit film of Indian Cinema in 2026 with Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film has delivered massive profits in just 72 hours!

After a smashing start, the film maintained its grip on the box office on Friday as well, despite being a working day. While there was a slight, natural dip compared to the previous day, the numbers remained high enough to push the film past a major milestone.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Friday, January 16, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 6.5 crore at the box office. This is an obvious drop compared to the Sankranthi day’s 7.4 crore. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to surpass the profits made by the last Sankranthi release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam! With a Friday occupancy of a staggering 59.8%, the film is witnessing a festive-like atmosphere in the Telugu states.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 5.5 crore

Day 2: 7.4 crore

Day 3: 6.5 crore

Total: 20.05 crore

All Set To Surpass Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Considering Naveen Polishetty’s previous theatrical release, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anaganaga Oka Raju has outnumbered it big time! Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty earned 28.67 crore in its lifetime.

Anaganaga Oka Raju – 1st Super Hit Film Of 2026

Mounted on a very controlled budget of 8 crore, reportedly, Naveen Polishetty‘s film has registered a profit of 150.6%, claiming a super hit verdict for itself. Naveen Polishetty has achieved this feat in record time of 72 hours, and Saturday – Sunday numbers would bring a roaring extended weekend for the film!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Happy Patel Box Office Day 1: Vir Das & Mona Singh Starrer Opens Better Than Laapataa Ladies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News