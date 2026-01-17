Aamir Khan’s latest production venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, arrived in the theaters this Friday. Starring the unconventional duo of Vir Das and Mona Singh, the film was expected to bank on its quirky premise and the brand value of Aamir Khan. The initial numbers might be happy if compared to the opening day numbers of the last film produced by Aamir Khan Productions that did not star him – Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir Khan Productions’ Last Outing

The last film produced by Aamir Khan, which did not star him, was Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film opened at 1.02 crore at the box office and grew over a period of time with a solid word of mouth! His latest production venture has opened slightly better than Laapataa Ladies!

Happy Patel Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, January 16, Happy Patel earned 1.25 crore at the box office. The film registered an occupancy of 9.5% in the theaters on day 1. The film is a niche, content-driven comedy, and it will eventually grow with good word of mouth!

The 3rd Lowest Year Opener Since 2020

With the 2026 box office season kicking off, Happy Patel has delivered the third-lowest opening for a Bollywood film that opened in the year since 2020. When compared to the massive start of Tanhaji in 2020 or even the decent numbers of Fateh in 2025, Happy Patel has struggled to find its footing.

Check out the opening day collections of the year’s opening Bollywood films since 2020 (India Net Collection).

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 15.1 crore

Chhapaak (2020): 4.77 crore

Fateh (2025): 2.61 crore

Merry Christmas Hindi (2024): 2.3 crore

Badhaai Do (2022): 1.65 crore

Happy Patel (2026): 1.25 crore

Kuttey (2023): 1.07 crore

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2021): 8 lakh

About Happy Patel

Helmed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film is currently rated 5.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis says, “Happy Patel is a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.” It stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Abhishek Bhaleroa, and others.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Avoids Being Prabhas’ Biggest Flop Despite A Massive Deficit Of 66%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News