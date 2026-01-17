The Raja Saab has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the Indian box office. Since Prabhas was returning to the big screens after the success of Kalki 2898 AD, expectations were really high for the latest horror comedy film. It did register a strong start, but thereafter, it witnessed a massive downfall, and by the end of the Sankranti holidays, it is facing a deficit of over 60%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

On the second Friday, day 8, the Tollywood biggie earned an estimated 3.5 crores, displaying a drop of 36.36% from day 7’s 5.5 crores. The drop could have been much bigger, but because of a holiday in the Telugu states yesterday, it stayed above 3 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 133.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 157.82 crore gross. From the current position, the film seems to close its run around 160 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Day 8 – 3.5 crores

Total – 133.75 crores

Saves itself from being Prabhas’ biggest failure

Reportedly, The Raja Saab was made on a budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it has earned just 133.75 crores, resulting in a recovery of 33.44% and a deficit of 66.56%. Considering the film’s poor run, it is likely to end its run with a deficit of around 60%. With this, the film has saved itself from becoming the biggest failure of Prabhas, and Radhe Shyam still remains his biggest flop.

For those who don’t know, Radhe Shyam was mounted on a budget of 350 crores, and it managed to earn just 104.38 crore net. If calculated, it recovered only 29.82% of the cost, leaving a deficit of 70.18%. So, in terms of deficit, Radhe Shyam is a bigger flop than The Raja Saab.

