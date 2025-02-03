Venkatesh Daggubati delivered a bright victory for the Tollywood box office in 2025 with his superhit film Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Telugu family comedy started the year with a bang and stands at a total collection of 173.30 crore at the box office, bringing out huge numbers in week 3 as well.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 50 crore, the film earned a total profit of 123.20 crore, against the lifetime earnings of 173.30 crore. The film churned out 246.6% return on investment, surpassing every single profitable Telugu film of 2024!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Day 20

On the 20th day, February 2, 3rd Sunday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned a total of 3.85 crore at the box office. This is a jump of 54% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 2.5 crore. The film brought a third weekend of 7.7 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the family drama at the box office.

Week 1: 137.3 crore

Week 2: 28.3 crore

Day 18: 1.35 crore

Day 19: 2.5 crore

Day 20: 3.85 crore*

Total: 173.30 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Sankranthiki Vasthunam VS HanuMan

The most profitable Telugu film of 2024 is HanuMan. Teja Sajja‘s film earned a profit of 235% at the box office, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam has surpassed this profit, surpassing a huge milestone crossing the profit of every single Telugu film of 2024.

Here are the most profitable Telugu films of 2024.

HanuMan : 201 crore | 235% Pushpa 2 : 1265.07 crore* | 153% Tillu Square: 83.90 crore | 109.75% Aay: 13.82 crore | 72.75% Lucky Baskhar: 74.53 crore | 33.09%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2025 (January): South Indian Films Take Bumper Year Opening With 3 Super Hits & 185% Higher Earnings Than Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News