Venkatesh has surprised the audiences with his family film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which has turned into one of the biggest hits among all the new releases of 2025. The Telugu film arrived on Makar Sankranti and has been claiming the top spots ever since on box office charts and BMS ticket sales.

Highest Ticket Sales Of 2025

Starring Venkatesh in the lead, the film has surpassed every single Indian film of 2025 in terms of ticket sales on BMS, surpassing Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which stands at number 2.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Total Ticket Sales

In 20 days, the film has hit a total ticket sales of 3.43 million on BMS making it the 6th biggest ticket sales for a Telugu film on BMS. The film started on a very good note, with as many as 442K tickets sold in advance.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the Telugu family drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 442K

1st Week: 2120K

2nd Week: 713K

3rd Tuesday: 32.1K

3rd Wednesday: 26K

3rd Thursday: 21.4K

3rd Friday: 26.1K

3rd Saturday: 53.1K

Total: 3.43 Million

1.29 Million Away From Top 5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is now only 1.29 million tickets away from axing the fifth biggest ticket sales for a Telugu film on BMS in the last two years. The fifth biggest film on BMS is HanuMan, which registered a ticket sale of 4.72 million in its lifetime run in the theaters.

Check out the top ticket sales of Telugu films on BMS for 2023 – 2025.

Pushpa 2: 20.3 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million Salaar: 7.17 million Devara: 4.80 million HanuMan: 4.72 million Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.43 million Game Changer: 2.20 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

