Ram Changer’s Game Changer was released amid a huge buzz at the worldwide box office. As the actor was coming with another magnum opus after RRR’s stupendous success, expectations were really high from this Sankranti release. It was severely impacted by other Tollywood biggies: Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. In recent development, the film has closed its box office run in UAE-GCC or the Middle East. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Shankar, the political action thriller was released theatrically on January 10, ahead of the Sankranti festive season. It registered a solid opening globally. Overseas, after North America, the major contribution came from UAE-GCC, which is also commonly termed the Middle East region. It is now learned that the run in this region has come to an end.

As per the latest collection update, Game Changer has closed its run in UAE-GCC by grossing $417K at the box office, which equals 3.61 crores. This collection comprises 41k footfalls. With this collection, the film has ended its theatrical run by being the highest-grossing film of Ram Charan in a solo lead.

For those who don’t know, Ram Charan scored his best with Rangasthalam, which earned $415K in UAE-GCC. Game Changer has now surpassed this. Overall, the film is the second highest-grosser for the actor after RRR ($4.72 million).

Meanwhile, apart from Ram Charan, the magnum opus also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju, and the music is composed by Thaman S. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of around 450 crores and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

