Ajith Kumar is all set to roar at the box office with his upcoming biggie Vidaamuyarchi, which is already beasting with its ticket sales on BMS in advance. The action thriller helmed by Magizh Thirumeni is all set to release on February 6, and the advance booking for the film has already commenced on February 1.

On the first day of its advance sales, the action thriller also starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja surpassed many Tamil biggies including Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Vettaiyan and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and The Greatest Of All Time.

Vidaamuyarchi Ticket Pre-Sales

The total ticket pre-sales of Vidaamuyarchi have already hit a whopping 150K on BMS in 2 days. However, the day, advance booking commenced, Ajith Kumar’s film registered a ticket sale of 45K.

As per reports and data, the 45K ticket sales by Ajith Kumar‘s film was 350% higher than Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, which registered a ticket sale of only 10.4K on the day; the advance booking of the film commenced in India.

Check out the pre-sales of tickets for Tamil films on BMS on the first day of advance booking.

Vidaamuyarchi: 45K

Jailer: 40K

Thunivu: 38K

Amaran: 30K

Leo: 25K

Vettaiyan: 17K

The GOAT: 10K

Vidaamuyarchi will be facing a clash at the box office with Telugu film Thandel that arrives on February 7. In Hindi, it will have a competition with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar. However, Ajith Kumar will have a solo run at the Tamil Box Office, unlike his last release, Thunivu, which clashed with Varisu. Hopefully, this solo run would help the film fly high!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kudumbasthan Box Office Day 9: With Massive 109% Jump On 2nd Saturday Tamil Comedy Only 6.35 Crore Away From Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News