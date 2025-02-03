Box Office 2025 has opened well for South Indian films who have maintained a winning streak in January with many superstars arriving on Makar Sankranti. However the key attraction was Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

While January 2025 did not impress with the box office numbers with some films that included Tovino Thomas’s Identity and Mammootty’s Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, surprisingly, South Indian films did much better than Bollywood!

Box Office 2025 – Bollywood VS South!

In January, the box office 2025 report for Bollywood is a little underwhelming, with only 175 crore coming at the box office. Meanwhile, South Indian films, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam releases, together earned 499.61 crore at the box office, almost 185% higher than Bollywood’s earnings for the opening month of 2025.

Check out the region-wise breakdown of the box office collection of South Indian films in January 2025.

Sandalwood: 9.46 crore*

Kollywood: 89.59 crore*

Tollywood: 346.76 crore*

Mollywood: 53.8 crore*

Total: 499.61 crore*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

4 Profitable South Indian Films!

While Bollywood Box Office 2025 struggled for a hit in January, the South Indian box office witnessed 3 super hits and 1 successful film. Rekhachithram in Malayalam turned out to be the most profitable Indian film of 2025, followed by the Telugu comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam and the Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja. Apart from these three superhits, Mollywood recently delivered Ponman’s success as well.

Here is the list of the four profitable South Indian films of 2025.

Rekhachithram: 327.67% (24 days)**

Madha Gaja Raja: 209.80% (20 days)**

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 233.82% (18 days)**

Kudumbasthan: 36.5% (9 days)

** denotes estimated numbers since there are films still running in the theaters

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kudumbasthan Box Office Day 9: With Massive 109% Jump On 2nd Saturday Tamil Comedy Only 6.35 Crore Away From Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News