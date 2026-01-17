Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is just six days away from its grand release. Being a sequel to an iconic Bollywood war film, expectations are really high, and as far as day 1 collection at the Indian box office is concerned, the biggie is likely to pull off a strong start, if we go by the reception of the trailer. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming war film is a sequel to a 1997 blockbuster, Border. The first film was a mega success, and over the years, it gained cult status. Right from the performances to the direction, the cult classic was loved for almost every aspect. Considering such a success and goodwill, the excitement surrounding the sequel is high, and all eyes are set to see how it opens.

Enjoying good buzz on the ground

Border 2 is riding high on nostalgia, and Sunny Deol is the ace factor in it. During Gadar 2, we witnessed the euphoria as Sunny was back in his iconic role, and now, he’s set to deliver it big with a sequel to one more iconic film. Considering the sequel factor, the film generated genuine interest on the ground level, and with the track, Ghar Kab Aaoge, becoming a hit, the buzz has increased.

The trailer has been received well by the masses

After the mixed reactions to the teaser, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer recently, and the feedback has been better this time. As expected, Sunny Deol is looking in top form, along with other actors in the film. The war backdrop is intriguing and has piqued viewers’ interest. Also, powerful dialogues like “Tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi, jitne hamare yaha Eid par bakre kaate jaate hai,” have hit the bullseye, making the masses get interested in the film.

Overall, the Border 2 trailer has struck the right chord with the masses, positioning it for a strong start at the Indian box office. Ahead of the Republic Day, the film is releasing in theaters on January 23. By the time the film arrives in theaters, Dhurandhar would have lost much of its steam, giving the Sunny Deol starrer a chance to shine.

Border 2 is all set for a big start

While the actual picture of the opening day will become clearer with advance booking, Border 2 is currently positioned to earn 25-30 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be huge, and compared to Border’s day 1 of 1.12 crores, the sequel is likely to score 2132.14-2578.57% higher.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 2: Jiiva Starrer Jumps By 80% On Its First Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News