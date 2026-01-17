Who would have imagined that Dhurandhar would reach such heights after facing the negativity it did during the pre-release period? Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It now aims to collect 28 days within the next 6 days to create history for Hindi cinema yet again. Scroll below for the day 43 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 43

The momentum is rock steady, despite entering the 7th week of its theatrical run. According to the official figures, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial earned 2.10 crores on day 43. It witnessed a 38% drop in earnings after the Sankranti holiday, which brought in 3.40 crores.

The net box office collection in India has reached 871.90 crores after 43 days. Dhurandhar was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crores. Producers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have already raked in returns of 646.90 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 287.5%.

Check out the week-wise box office collection at the Indian box office here:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Day 43 – 2.10 crores

Total – 871.90 crores

The next big target for Dhurandhar!

Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film of all time is now aiming to enter the 900 crore club at the Indian box office. It only needs 28 crores more in the kitty, and there’s scope, considering its good hold at the ticket windows. The only big hurdle is the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Republic Day release will steal a chunk of the screen count. This means the Bollywood spy action thriller has only 6 days to get close to the target, or it may be missed.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 871.90 crores

ROI – 287.5%

India gross – 1028.84 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

