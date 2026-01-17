Marty Supreme, by Josh Safdie, featuring Timothee Chalamet in the titular role, continues its steady box-office run in North America. It surpasses the domestic haul of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which is one of the highly rated 2025 films. The film’s sustained momentum underscores strong audience interest and positions it closer to achieving yet another major milestone for A24 films domestically. Scroll below for the deets.

Marty Supreme’s box office collection on day 28 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Timothee Chalamet’s film collected a solid $925k on its fourth Thursday at the box office in North America. The film has declined by 28.7% from last Thursday despite losing 375 theaters last Friday. This shows people are drawn to it and are helping the film maintain a strong domestic hold. After 28 days of release, the sports drama has hit $74.2 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses One Battle After Another’s domestic haul

One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, was one of the highest-rated films released in 2025, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Marty Supreme is just 1% behind this political thriller. Timothee Chalamet’s film received 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film collected $71.6 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Timothee Chalamet has now beaten Leonardo DiCaprio at the box office as well after bagging the Golden Globe for the Best Actor category. Marty Supreme has surpassed One Battle After Another as one of the highest-grossing front-runners of this awards season at the domestic box office. For the record, the sports drama has also surpassed 28 Years Later, Elio, and Tron: Ares at the domestic box office.

Set to beat Everything Everywhere All At Once as A24’s top grossers domestically

A few days ago, this 2025 sports drama surpassed Civil War as the second-highest-grossing A24 release domestically. Marty Supreme is now set to beat Everything Everywhere All at Once as the studio’s top-grossing movie ever in North America. It collected $77.2 million in its domestic run. Timothee‘s film is less than $4 million away from surpassing it and taking the top crown.

At the overseas box office, Timothee Chalamet’s film is reaching for the $10 million mark, currently at $9.3 million cume. Allied to its $74.2 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Marty Supreme is $83.5 million.

Box office summary

North America – $74.2 million

International – $9.3 million

Worldwide – $83.5 million

