The much-awaited trailer of Border 2 was unveiled yesterday, and it has already made a strong impact. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and a powerful ensemble cast, the trailer offers a glimpse into an intense and emotional war drama. Within just 24 hours of its release, it racked up impressive views and quickly caught the attention of audiences.

The response hasn’t been limited to fans alone. Members of the film industry have also reacted positively, with many praising the trailer’s scale, emotion, and patriotic tone. Since its release, Border 2’s trailer has sparked conversations across social media and continues to trend on platform X.

Industry insiders and celebrities have taken to their platforms to share their reactions, praising the scale, emotion, and impact of the trailer. Filmmakers, actors, and celebrities including Karan Johar, K L Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel, Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, and Milap Zaveri, amongst a host of others, shared their excitement by taking to their Instagram stories and commenting on the cast’s posts, applauding the film’s powerful tone and its tribute to courage and sacrifice.

Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel & Others Praise Border 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Border 2 will open hugely. This trailer has more than done the job! Dramatic, patriotic and emotional. Anurag Singh in top form! Sunny Deol roars with his mega power. Varun Dhawan has silences that are so strong and also silences strongly… Diljit Dosanjh is majestic and moving. Ahan Shetty has a solid screen presence!”

Sunny Deol’s Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel also showed support, saying, “Kya baat hai TARA! No wonder Salina Ki Jaan and Hindustan Ki Shaan hai aap – Border 2 Trailer is 🔥🔥🔥🔥” Trade analyst Ramesh Taurani wrote, “This is phenomenal, eagerly awaiting to watch this film.”

Border 2 Cast, Crew & Release Details

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Border 2 Trailer

