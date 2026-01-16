120 Bahadur, the war drama film, is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.

When & Where To Watch 120 Bahadur On OTT?

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today (on 16 January 2026) announced the global streaming premiere of 120 Bahadur, a stirring war drama inspired by a remarkable chapter in Indian military history.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide can now stream 120 Bahadur on Prime Video starting from today.

120 Bahadur: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The critically acclaimed film is headlined by Farhan Akhtar, along with Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles. Rooted in courage, brotherhood, sheer integrity, honesty and unflinching resolve, 120 Bahadur honours the extraordinary sacrifice of Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against overwhelming odds and fought for the nation with power and pride.

Set in Ladakh’s Rezang La Pass, the film draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unmatched bravery and sacrifice made history. 120 Bahadur depicts a fierce and captivating last stand, fought with rifles, bayonets, and hand-to-hand combat, capturing the brotherhood, valour, passion, and supreme sacrifice of these soldiers, and promising an extraordinary cinematic journey.

Check Out 120 Bahadur Trailer Below:

