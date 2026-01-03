Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is joining hands with Hollywood giant Universal Music Group (International). Negotiations between the two major forces in the entertainment industry have been ongoing for months. Universal has been keen on strengthening its presence in the Indian film market, and this deal has opened wide doors for it to expand its presence. This also aligns with Excel Entertainment’s vision to expand the scale of its productions, with several big ideas already in the pipeline.

Universal Music Alliance Will Position Excel Entertainment As India’s Most Valued Production House

This strategic alliance will position Excel Entertainment as the most valued Indian production house. What makes the deal even more significant is that it involves a minority stake, with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar retaining complete creative control and a majority equity stake.

The announcement comes as Excel Entertainment marks its 25th year, having debuted with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Over the years, Excel has delivered several iconic films, including the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and the Fukrey series. The banner has also been a pioneer in OTT content, with acclaimed shows such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Dahaad, among many others.

Excel Entertainment’s Highly Anticipated Upcoming Projects

Don 3 and Jee Lee Zaara remain two of the most anticipated projects of Excel Entertainment as we move into the year 2026. However, any fresh official confirmations regarding both these projects remain yet to surface. It will be interesting to see when and if either of these projects could hit the big screen this year, after already generating a massive hype among the cinephiles.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Rahu Ketu: Fukrey Writer Vipul Vig Steps Behind The Camera For His Blockbuster-Ready Directorial Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News