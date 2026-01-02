Rahu Ketu is the upcoming comedy film featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey in leading roles. It is one of the anticipated releases of January 2026, and it is going to be a life-changing experience for its director, Vipul Vig. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s trailer has also intrigued everyone’s interest in this upcoming movie. It also features Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday in key roles. According to reports, the film was wrapped last year. The film has been produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja under Zee Studios and BLive Productions.

Vipul Vig is set to make his blockbuster-ready directorial debut

Vipul Vig is an Indian writer who also had a brief appearance in the movie Hijack. However, his true calling was writing, and he is best known for the 2013 hit Fukrey, which also featured the Rahu Ketu duo of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. He and co-writer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba were nominated for the Screen Award for Best Screenplay for Fukrey. He also wrote Fukrey 3, and it was equally entertaining.

It is time for Vipul to turn a new chapter in his professional life and be the captain of a ship. Vipul is now taking on a new role as the director of Rahu Ketu. He is also the film’s writer, hence he will be in total control of the film. Indeed, it is a significant responsibility, and with the trailer, we can confidently say that he will do a great job.

What to expect from Rahu Ketu?

Vipul Vig has demonstrated his adeptness with chaotic humor. The upcoming film is a folklore-infused comedy adventure packed with wit, heart, and quirky, the very things Vig masters at. It will showcase his skills to the fullest, and we look forward to seeing this on the big screen this month.

What is Rahu Ketu About?

The story follows Rahu and Ketu, two lovable misfits born from a magical notebook, as they chase it down from the crafty Meenu Taxi, uncover dark truths about their origins, collide with a drug mafia, and take charge of their own fate. Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu is scheduled for release on January 16, 2026.

