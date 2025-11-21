Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma have been a successful buddy combo, who have created fun at the box office with their comedies! Now, the duo is back with Rahu Ketu, and the teaser of the film has had a good impact at the box office. It seems like the film might hit a box office hit out of all this chaos, creating comedy out of messy mythology, aiming at the two problematic planets – Rahu & Ketu!

The moment we hear the name of the two planets, we are always scared, and our collective instinct is to get our horoscopes checked! The two shadow planets are generally responsible for eclipses, bad decisions, and agony. But how daring of a filmmaker to carve a film out of such a scary astrological asset!

The masterstroke for Rahu Ketu seems to be the casting brilliance! Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reimagined the two planets as two utterly confused, modern-day men struggling to navigate the everyday, mundane chaos! Rahu is the master of illusion, style, and calculated risk. Pulkit Samrat will portray this character with immense sincerity, for sure!

Meanwhile, Ketu is a follower, the headless, and who better than Varun Sharma to follow Pulkit Samrat! He is the poster boy for panic, and his wide eyes truly help! He will be the anchor to the film’s high-octane comedy.

The foundation of the film is in the ancient, powerful idea of destiny and planetary alignment. This gives the film the intellectual weight that a typical slapstick comedy lacks. Connecting the film with Rahu Ketu will surely suggest that this chaos is not random at all! There is a reason behind it!

The film promises to be both wildly entertaining and intellectually mischievous. It’s a smart way to enhance the target audience, as astrology and mythology work with most age groups! Looking forward to a hilarious mess that might dig good box office numbers as well.

Rahu Ketu releases in the theaters on January 16, 2026.

