Saif Ali Khan is considered one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The star is famous for his versatile acting and is loved by viewers for his performances in some of the massive blockbusters over the years.

In the modern era of Bollywood, Saif continues his run in films by sometimes portraying villainous roles as well, alongside donning the protagonist’s hat in offbeat and unique films. However, in this article, we will examine the four most expensive assets that reflect his royal lifestyle, according to data from GQ India.

#4. Ownership Stakes In Businesses

Besides his acting career, Saif Ali Khan also holds a significant stake in the businesses. The 55-year-old star has a film production company named Black Knight Films. He is also the co-owner of ‘Illuminati Films’ alongside Dinesh Vijan.

Additionally, the Bollywood star has a clothing brand with stakes in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) franchise Tiigers of Kolkata.

#3. Ultra-Luxurious cars

When you talk about royal elements, luxurious cars always come to picture. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the star has a high-end car collection which incorporates:

Ford Mustang GT

Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350D

Audi R8

Lexus LX 470

Land Rover Defender

Lexus ES300h

#2. The Bandra Apartment

Saif Ali Khan owns two luxurious apartments in Bandra. The star was living in a four-story house. As of now, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence is around Rs. 100 crore.

An apartment in Mumbai always holds significant value, and with its luxurious elements, it becomes even more valuable.

#1. The Iconic Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace in Gurugram, Haryana, is one of the prestigious assets of Saif Ali Khan. The Palace features 150 rooms, including a multi-purpose room, a dressing room, and numerous other facilities.

The iconic Palace was built in 1935 and also got featured in many prominent movies, including The Animal, Rang De Basanti & more.

Pataudi Palace , Haryana ◻️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L1Tqvm91bQ — India Aesthetica (@IndiaAesthetica) April 22, 2025

