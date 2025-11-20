The teaser of Rahu Ketu is out now, and we just have one word to say: our Fukrey duo is back with a bang! Yes, the upcoming Bollywood comedy entertainer stars the Fukrey actors, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, in the lead roles, and as usual, their chemistry and comic timing look on point. Just like us, even netizens are going gaga over the first promotional asset released by the makers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Apart from Pulkit and Varun, the film also features Shalini Pandey in a key role, along with veterans like Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, and Amit Sial. The newly released 1-minute 56-second-long teaser is a complete laugh riot, giving a basic idea about the story, which revolves around two guys (Pulkit and Varun) who impact others with their bad luck.

Rahu Ketu teaser gets a thumbs up from netizens!

The official teaser of Rahu Ketu was unveiled on Zee Studios’ YouTube channel, and it has received mostly positive reactions. Reacting to the teaser, one netizen wrote, “Aree apne chocha aur hunny bhai aagaye wapas. most loved on screen duo teaser is <3.” Another netizen reacted, “Finally after a very long time bollywood releases a good comedy movie.” One user wrote, “New year ki Starting Comedy ke saath.”

One netizen praised the comic element in the teaser by saying, “New year ki Starting Comedy ke saath.” Another user wrote, “Super to duper movie.”

Check out the teaser here:

More about the film

The upcoming comedy entertainer is directed by Vipul Vig and backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 16, 2026. It marks the reunion of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma after 2023’s Fukrey 3.

