Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar are one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen duos. They started their acting career almost at the same time and have collaborated together on cult favourites in both action and comedy genres. However, their strong friendship goes beyond the camera. Let’s revisit the time when Suniel Shetty reminisced about his emotional connection with co-star Akshay Kumar. Read on to know more.

Suneil Shetty Reflected On His First Meeting With Akshay Kumar

In an interview with Radio Nasha Official, Suniel Shetty opened up about his first meeting and close bond with Akshay Kumar. He shared, “Mai kabhi nahi bhul sakta kyunki mere cousin Ullas jisne meri pehli photographs bhi bahar bheji and I got my first modelling assignment. And I had just lost him in a car accident. He was 27 or 28 years old when he died. When I saw Akshay for the first time, I saw Ullas in him – same body language, same clean shaven face, same tall frame and good looking boy. The first thing I said to Akshay was, ‘You remind me of my brother who I lost in a car accident.’ It’s scary that I have to sit down and work with you everyday kyunki jab bhi mai aapke saath kaam karunga mujhe uski yaad aayegi. Akshay is the biggest masti-khor you’ll ever meet. He made even the longest nights on the sets lighter and happier.”

Suniel Shetty On His Close Bond With Akshay Kumar

Earlier, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel Shetty talked about his brotherly bond with Akshay Kumar. He said, “Yes, he reminds me of my cousin Ullas, and I think that’s why I’m very emotionally attached to Akshay – because he keeps reminding me of my cousin. The structure, the looks, then when he was younger, I told Akshay on the first day of shoot for Waqt Humara Hai, the way he is and his entire behaviour reminds me of him (Ullas).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel Shetty & Akshay Kumar Worked On Various Projects Together

For the unversed, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have shared screen space in several movies, including Dhadkan, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hera Pheri, Deewane Huye Paagal, De Dana Dan, Welcome, and Phir Hera Pheri, among others.

The Duo Is Set to Share Screen Again In Welcome To The Jungle

On the work front, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for their upcoming release, Welcome to the Jungle, which is slated to release in December 2025. It also features Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Johny Lever, and Arshad Warsi, among others.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: When Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Opened Up About Manic Depression & Facing Backlash After Raees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News