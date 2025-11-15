Jolly LLB 3 has officially concluded its box office run. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer recovered 98% of its estimated budget. The black comedy legal drama missed out on entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 in India, but registered 5 other records. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

Jolly LLB 3 Final Box Office Collection (India)

Subhash Kapoor’s directorial enjoyed a run of over 55 days in Indian theatres. Jolly LLB 3 accumulated 117.60 crore net in its domestic lifetime. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

The black comedy legal drama was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. In its lifetime, it recovered 98% of the estimated investments. By a deficit of 2 crores, Jolly LLB 3 ended up as a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the lifetime box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Week 4: 3.94 crores

Week 5: 2.09 crores

Week 6: 78 lakhs

Week 7: 34 lakhs

Week 8: 15 lakhs

Total: 117.60 crores

Akshay Kumar’s 5th-highest post-COVID grosser worldwide

The worldwide box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 has wrapped up at 170.26 crore gross, including 31.50 crore gross from the overseas market. It has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of Akshay Kumar at the post-COVID box office. In fact, Subhash Kapoor‘s directorial missed the 4th spot by less than 5 crores.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crores

List of records registered by Jolly LLB 3:

Akshay Kumar’s 7th biggest opening in the post-COVID period (12.7 crores). Highest-grossing film in the Jolly LLB franchise. Akshay Kumar’s 19th century and Arshad Warsi’s 4th century in India. Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in India and worldwide at the post-COVID box office. Arshad Warsi’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India. 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 117.60 crores

Budget recovery: 98%

India gross: 138.76 crores

Overseas gross: 31.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 170.26 crores

