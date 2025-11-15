Jolly LLB 3 has officially concluded its box office run. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer recovered 98% of its estimated budget. The black comedy legal drama missed out on entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 in India, but registered 5 other records. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!
Jolly LLB 3 Final Box Office Collection (India)
Subhash Kapoor’s directorial enjoyed a run of over 55 days in Indian theatres. Jolly LLB 3 accumulated 117.60 crore net in its domestic lifetime. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).
The black comedy legal drama was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. In its lifetime, it recovered 98% of the estimated investments. By a deficit of 2 crores, Jolly LLB 3 ended up as a losing affair at the Indian box office.
Take a look at the lifetime box office breakdown (India net collection) below:
- Week 1: 74 crores
- Week 2: 29 crores
- Week 3: 7.30 crores
- Week 4: 3.94 crores
- Week 5: 2.09 crores
- Week 6: 78 lakhs
- Week 7: 34 lakhs
- Week 8: 15 lakhs
Total: 117.60 crores
Akshay Kumar’s 5th-highest post-COVID grosser worldwide
The worldwide box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 has wrapped up at 170.26 crore gross, including 31.50 crore gross from the overseas market. It has emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of Akshay Kumar at the post-COVID box office. In fact, Subhash Kapoor‘s directorial missed the 4th spot by less than 5 crores.
Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):
- Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores
- Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores
- OMG 2 – 220 crores
- Sky Force – 174.21 crores
- Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crores
List of records registered by Jolly LLB 3:
- Akshay Kumar’s 7th biggest opening in the post-COVID period (12.7 crores).
- Highest-grossing film in the Jolly LLB franchise.
- Akshay Kumar’s 19th century and Arshad Warsi’s 4th century in India.
- Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in India and worldwide at the post-COVID box office.
- Arshad Warsi’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India.
- 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide.
Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)
- Budget: 120 crores
- India net: 117.60 crores
- Budget recovery: 98%
- India gross: 138.76 crores
- Overseas gross: 31.50 crores
- Worldwide gross: 170.26 crores
