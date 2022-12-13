During the #MeToo wave, we witnessed a lot of names of Bollywood actors and filmmakers popping up every now and then. Time and again we saw actresses and other women, working in the industry, accusing the fraternity people of se*ual harassment. Some of the names of the accused included filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Sajid Khan, singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, and actors Alok Nath and Rajat Kapoor.

Now here’s the latest update on #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor’s se*ual harassment case. The filmmaker was accused of harassment by actress Geetika Tyagi following which he was even removed from Aamir Khan’s film Mogul by his production house. The superstar had penned a long note announcing his removal as the director from the film.

Now in the latest development, Subhash Kapoor has been acquitted in the #MeToo case. Yes, you heard that right! As per latest media reports, the Jolly LLB director has been found ‘not guilty’. A report in PeepingMoon stated, “After several years of investigation, Subhash Kapoor has not been found guilty in the sexual harassment case. Both him and co-accused Danish Raza have been acquitted by the Andheri Court in Mumbai on December 12.

Earlier reacting to his removal from the Aamir Khan film Mogul, Subhash Kapoor had told the same portal, “I understand and respect Aamir khan’s and Kiran Rao’s decision. Since matter is subjudice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law. But I do want to raise a question – is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is “allegedly accused”of a misconduct. If your answer is latter then for me it’s nothing less then a khaap panchayat mentality.”

