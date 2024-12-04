Shalini Pandey has made a name for herself in the South film industry and Bollywood. After giving box office hits like Arjun Reddy, the actress debuted in Hindi with Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022 and received acclaim for her performance in Maharaj opposite Junaid Khan.

Shalini has now revealed that she is constantly compared to Alia Bhatt due to her looks and voice. The actress said the comparisons affected her and irritated her earlier, but she has gotten used to it.

Shalini Pandey Says She Used to Get Irritated Over Her Comparisons with Alia Bhatt

Shalini Pandey recently appeared for a roundtable interview with actresses Triptii Dimri, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Ananya Pandey. During the chat, she discussed how people compare her to Alia Bhatt due to similarities in their looks and voices. Her fellow actresses then pointed out that she looks and sounds similar to Alia.

Reflecting on how the comparisons used to infuriate her, Shalini said. “Earlier, I used to get a little irritated not because, like; I love Alia, but like, when you are getting compared to someone, you are like, ‘No, I am my own, so I was like, no, see me for who I am.”

The actress added that, over time, she has learned to be comfortable with people’s comments. “Now I feel that it’s sweet year; I like her; I don’t get irritated anymore, so now I am comfortable with it,” she added.

Shalini made her film debut professionally in 2017 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, in which Kiara Advani played the role originally portrayed by Shalini.

Shalini has since appeared in films like Mahanati, NTR: Kathanayakudu, Gorilla, Iddari Lokam Okate, and Nishabdham. She expanded to Bollywood with Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Ranveer Singh in 2022; however, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Shalini finally got her due in Hindi films with the release of Netflix’s Maharaj, in which she played Kishori.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Yet Again Defends ‘Guys Like Kabir Singh’ & Asserts, “Girls Fall In Love With Such…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News