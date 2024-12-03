Alia Bhatt is on top of her career after earning accolades for her performance in Jigra. She is widely regarded as the top actress in the film industry right now, and she is looking at some really good projects in the coming two years. Recent reports suggest that her next collaboration after Love and War could be with Dinesh Vijan, the brain behind the Maddock Supernatural universe.

Alia Bhatt to be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Chamunda.

Alia Bhatt is expected to star in a supernatural psychological thriller titled Chamunda, which Dinesh Vijan is expected to produce. This film will not be part of the currently running horror universe, with films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya doing exceedingly well and starting a parallel universe altogether. According to Pinkvilla, the film is reportedly in the writing stages.

The parallel universe will feature films headlined by Alia and Kiara Advani, among other actresses. Kiara Advani will likely be in a Maddock film called Devi, which is expected to start the universe.

Alia Bhatt to be seen next in YRF and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films

After Jigra, Alia’s subsequent films include Alpha, a YRF Spy universe film that also stars Sharvari Wagh and may feature cameos from other actors from the YRF Spy Universe. Her other project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial film Love and War, featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This is her second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi, which received universal acclaim and was also a hit at the box office.

With these projects lined up, Alia Bhatt has established herself as an actor capable of carrying the film. It will be exciting to see the union of Alia Bhatt and Dinesh Vijan in the coming years.

