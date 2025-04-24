Sweet Magnolias has witnessed everything from friendships and career fluctuations to marriage issues and divorces. The romantic drama series, which first premiered in May 2020, wrapped up its fourth season in February 2025. Each new edition has had a total of 10 fun and thought-provoking episodes.

With season 5 on the way, fans are excited to know more about what they can expect. From cheating scandals to character deaths, they have been on the rollercoaster with the cast, but what’s next in store for them? Here’s everything we know about the location of the next season and more.

Sweet Magnolias: Where Will Season 5 Be Located?

The essence of Sweet Magnolias is the friendship between Dana Sullivan, Maddie Townsend, and Helen Decatur. The women from Serenity, South Carolina, have been best friends through the worst phases of their lives and plan to keep it going till they are old and grey, much to the joy of avid fans.

But this time around, there is a change in scenery for the small-town show. Season 5 is set in Manhattan, where the three main characters will continue to juggle their lives, careers, family, and friendship. With quite an exciting new publishing job based in New York City, the stakes are high.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5: What To Expect?

Sheryl J. Anderson, the showrunner and executive producer, told Tudum, “We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” and felt, “Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context.” She pointed out that day-to-day life is one thing, but getting support when you’re out of your comfort zone is priceless.

She added that women around the world still struggle to put themselves first, and that’s what Maddie is currently feeling. With her husband, friends, and children back home, she wonders if she should pursue her dream in a city far from the haven of Serenity. Responsibilities are important, but “does that mean she has to say no to a dream?” Sheryl felt.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley will be back to reprise their roles as the leading ladies. Season 5 will have 10 episodes, as the rest of the seasons. Dan Paulson and Matt Drake will be the executive producers, and Norman Buckley will be the co-executive producer. For those not aware, Sweet Magnolias is based on the hit novels by Sherryl Woods.

She also serves as an executive producer on the popular Netflix series. Other details are kept under wraps, including which other cast members will return and which new faces will be featured in the exciting new fifth season.

