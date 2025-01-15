Friendship, romance, career, and family sum up Sweet Magnolias. The romantic drama series has received a positive response and a good chunk of viewership ever since it first premiered in May 2020. Three seasons in and a fourth one on the way, the show only gets better over time. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season of the successful series.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Release Date

Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias will premiere on Netflix on February 6, 2025. Based in Serenity, South Carolina, the show focuses on themes of bonding, secrets, childhood, complex equations, and small-town romance. The show is an adaptation of the Sweet Magnolias novels by author Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Episode Titles

While the order of all the episodes hasn’t been confirmed, the titles are out for the fans to discuss, debate, and enjoy until the fourth season releases in February. The Other Side of the Veil is confirmed to be the first episode of the edition. The other titles are Abundant Grace, Do Not Be Afraid, Dance Your Sugarplum Off, Hide and Seek, How Great Thou Art, Ring That Bell, Practical Dreams, True North, and the last one, Walls and Doors.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4: Cast

The expected returning cast includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur. Other names are Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend.

To add to the stellar list, other expected returnees include Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, and Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend. Season 4 was renewed 3 months after season 3 aired.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4: What To Expect

Executive producer and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Tudum that the upcoming season of Sweet Magnolias will include “twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us.” She added that true friendship has to change and grow as one does.

Sheryl explained, “The beating heart of this show is the deep relationship between these three amazing women and how they sustain and celebrate each other.” She added that the small town featured in the show has a lot of strength and happiness, and “people truly want the best for each other and are willing to put in the work necessary to make that happen.”

