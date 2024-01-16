The wait is finally over, and the 75th Emmy Awards are finally happening after being delayed for several months. HBO series Succession is leading with the most nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Beef. Succession, The Bear and Beef took home most of the awards at the Emmys 2024. Host Anthony Anderson kickstarted the night with a bang.
The actors and the fans waited eagerly to find out which television stars made it this time. It’s a neck-to-neck fight between the stars who got nominated. Scroll below to get more details.
The first award was presented at night for the best actress in a supporting role in a comedy series, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri took home the award for her outstanding performance. The second award of the night was Lead Actress, Comedy Series. Scroll below to find out who bagged that award at the Emmys 2024.
Best Supporting actress, comedy series
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Best Lead actress, comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – WINNER
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Supporting actress, drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO) – WINNER
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Best Supporting actor, drama series
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) – WINNER
- Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)
- Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Best Supporting actor, comedy series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Freevee)
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Best Lead actor, comedy series
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)- WINNER
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
Best Scripted variety series
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – WINNER
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Best Supporting actress, limited/anthology series, or TV movie
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) – WINNER
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Amazon Prime)
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix)
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- The Bear, Christopher Storer – WINNER
- Barry, Bill Hader
- Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Bear (FX) – Christopher Storer- WINNER
- Barry (HBO/Max) – Bill Hader
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) – Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – Declan Lowney
- Wednesday (Netflix) – Tim Burton
Best Reality Competition
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) – WINNER
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Best Host for a Game Show
- Keke Palmer, Password – WINNER
- Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
- Steve Harvey, Family Feud
- Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
- Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Best Variety Special (Live)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Best Writing for a Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Best Structured Reality Program
- Queer Eye – WINNER
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Shark Tank
Best Unstructured Reality Program
- Welcome to Wrexham- WINNER
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – WINNER
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Judy Blume Forever
- My Transparent Life
- Pamela, A Love Story
Best Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
- The 1619 Project – WINNER
- Dear Mama
- 100 Foot Wave
- Secrets of the Elephants
- The U.S. and The Holocaust
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Beef, Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
- Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
- Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Beef, Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
- Beef, Jake Schreier
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Carl Franklin
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
- Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Best Writing for Drama Series
- Succession, Jesse Armstrong – WINNER
- Andor, Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul, Peter Gould
- The Last of Us, Craig Maxim
- The White Lotus, Mike White
Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Succession, Mark Mylod – WINNER
- Andor, Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh
- Succession, Andrij Parekh
- Succession, Lorene Scafaria
- The Last of Us, Peter Hoar
- The White Lotus, Mike White
Best Television Movie
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – WINNER
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us – WINNER
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us – WINNER
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Judith Light, Poker Face – WINNER
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso – WINNER
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef – WINNER
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Ali Wong, Beef- WINNER
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Kieran Culkin, Succession- WINNER
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sarah Snook, Succession- WINNER
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Comedy Series
- The Bear – WINNER
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Best Drama Series
- Succession – WINNER
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Keep checking this space for the updated list of winners.
For more updates on Emmys 2024, stay tuned to Koimoi!
