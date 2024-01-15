The 29th Annual Critics Choice Award 2024 has been announced, and the winners have taken home the trophies. The event saw Margot Robbie turning up in an absolutely stunning red gown laced with roses, and while she was the showstopper of the event, it felt like she would grab the trophy for Best Actress.

The event witnessed all the major actors marking their presence. Right from Robert Downey Jr & Emma Stone to Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling, the actors made their presence felt onscreen and off-screen. This year, Barbie led the squad with as many as 18 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer and Poor Things.

Host Chelsea Handler’s comic timing provided a perfect start to the event. While she celebrated Woman of the Year Margot Robbie and Man of Everyone’s Dream Pedro Pascal, she even cracked a joke or two on the h*rniest film of the year, Saltburn.

However, everyone was stunned when Margot Robbie did not win the Critics Choice Award 2024, and The Whale actor Brendan Fraser announced Emma Stone as the Best Actress for her film Poor Things.

Here are the top 5 major highlights from the Critics Choice Award 2024:

Emma Stone Won The Best Actress

The Poor Things actress was as surprised as anyone else when she was announced as the winner of the year. When she went on the stage to receive the award, her shock and disbelief were visible. She gestured towards Margot Robbie, calling out her name and asking ‘How, When, & Why?’ The crowd cheered and enjoyed this genuine expression; Margot tried to play around.

Ryan Gosling Surprised For His ‘Ken-ergy’ Winning Hearts

Ryan was surprised when Barbie’s song “I’m Just Ken” won the best song over Billie Eilish & Dua Lipa’s nominations. In their speech, songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt thanked Greta Gerwig for letting them create a song that made even men cry in the corner. They even thanked Ryan Gosling, who performed it brilliantly.

The Sympathetic Chance For An Acceptance Speech

An unplanned call was taken to give the cast of Barbie a chance to let their hearts out over the film winning the award for Best Comedy. Greta and others did come on stage to accept the award and took a surprised stance over the film being nominated in a comedy and winning for the same.

Robert Downey Jr Dissing The Critics

RDJ won an award for supporting Oppenheimer, and while he received the award, he made sure to diss the very people who awarded him – Critics. His speech included headlines written about his work in reviews by the same critics – “sloppy, messy and lazy,” “like Peewee Herman emerging from a coma,” “a puzzling waste of talent,” and “amusing as a bed-locked fart.”

America Ferrera’s Emotional Speech

America Ferrera received the SeeHer Award for her Barbie act, and the actress made sure that everyone connected with what she felt and what she stood for in her characters onscreen. While she left everyone crying, she herself shed a tear while her co-star & friend Margot Robbie introduced her as a fierce woman of Cinema.

