We can hear Taylor Swift crooning, “Can I go, where you go?” Well, we hope she’s always this close with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s been receiving a lot of support during his football games. But guess who’s milking the most from it? Peacock because the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game has broken all previous streaming records. Scroll below for all the details!

Tay may not be wearing Travis‘ initials on a chain around her neck, but she recently donned a red puffer jacket with his jersey number “87” written on it. Fans are loving her presence during the Kansas City Chiefs games amid engagement rumors. She was also seen bonding with his mother at a recent wild card game.

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records!

From holding a special premiere for her girlfriends to attending the Kansas City Chiefs games, Taylor Swift isn’t shying away from flaunting her love for Travis Kelce. Her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dolphins game has turned out to be highly beneficial for Peacock. The playoff game witnessed streamings of an average of 23 million viewers.

According to Nielsen data mentioned by Messenger, about 27.6 million viewers in total glued to Peacock, NFL+, and NBC affiliates in Kansas City and Miami to witness the Kansas City Chief’s 26-7 victory against the Dolphins. It was the first NFL playoff game that fans had to pay to view, and Taylor Swift fans especially had no second thoughts!

Taylor Swift fandom surpasses previous streaming records!

Peacock subscription costs about $5.99, and despite the initial complaints about the high prices, the results were quite fruitful. Taylor Swift has helped the NFL surpass the previous viewership record of 15.3 million on Amazon Prime Video.

It is also reported that NBC Universal brought the rights to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dolphins game at a staggering $110 million. And, well, Tay’s attendance at the stadium is enough to recover the costs!

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline!

In July 2023, Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. He wanted to exchange a friendship bracelet with the Lover singer, but she refused the meeting as she was prepping for her 3-hour-long performance.

The duo began dating somewhere around September 2023 and have been flaunting their PDA all across the globe. During one of her performances in Argentina, she changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” and left her boyfriend sitting in the VIP section in awe!

There have been several rumors that claim the couple might be getting engaged soon, but there remains no confirmation whatsoever.

