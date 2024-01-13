According to sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to take things to the next level. Insider claims that the couple plans to get engaged soon, and the netizens are having difficulty swallowing the news. The couple has been going steady and are often spotted together, and recently, Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy made an unpleasant joke about Tay and Kelce. It did not board well with anyone, and Taylor was allegedly caught giving the man a death stare.

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor started dating last year briefly after she broke up with her long-term beau Joe Alwyn. Joe and Taylor were together for about six years, and some sources claim that the former couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2022. But they turned out to be false, and let’s not forget the Grammy winner had a great year in 2023, both personally and professionally.

According to the Page Six report, a source claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan on getting engaged this year. The insider claimed, “Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan.” The report further mentioned, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” The netizens think it’s too early for them, while her fans, fondly known as Swifties, support her fully. People gave out their opinions on the social media platform X.

One of the Swifties wrote, “Oh, he’s her endgame.”

Another user said, “It is gonna be a cruel summer.”

A third netizen wrote, “She will break the marriage after three months and jump to a new man.”

Followed by one saying, “didn’t they meet 2 weeks ago.”

Another said, “They’re breaking up very very soon.”

And one mocking the insider’s claim said, “How you plan to get engaged in the first place? When it has to be a surprise lmaoo.”

However, another source told The Messenger that the news about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement is untrue. The insider said, “There are still no plans for an engagement. It’s still new, and they’re happy and still getting to know each other.”

Engagement or not, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been reportedly inseparable and sure to make time for each other no matter how busy they are.

