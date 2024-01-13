Robert Downey Jr spent over a decade playing the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revived his career as he became one of the highest-paid actors. He left the MCU behind in 2019 after his character sacrificed himself for the greater good in Avengers: Endgame. RDJ, who is currently basking in the glory of bagging the Golden Globes 2024 for Oppenheimer, calls his Marvel role one of his best works.

RDJ’s contribution to Marvel will always be remembered by the fans who still demand the studio bring him back to the MCU. There were several rumors last year that he might return in an Avengers film. But Marvel boss Kevin Feige shut those rumors up forever when he said they won’t be reviving Tony Stark and disrespecting his legacy. Scroll below for more.

Robert Downey Jr reportedly appeared in ten Marvel films and made around $435 million from the MCU. Recently, Robert Downey Jr appeared on Rob Lowe’s Literally! Podcast where he spoke about the MCU franchises. After bidding goodbye to Marvel, RDJ did Stephen Gaghan directed Dolittle in 2020. It was a failure at the box office, which was quite an experience for the enigmatic actor.

Robert Downey Jr, referring to his Dolittle dud and Ironman role in the MCU, said, “I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel, where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre.”

The Iron Man star added, “In a way, I did myself a favor because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy, did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable. And the crazy thing is they say, ‘When the student is ready, the teacher will come,’ and that’s what happened.”

In the middle of the interview, when RDJ’s phone rang, host Rob Lowe quickly prompted, “Is that some Marvel shit? Are you going to break some stories here?” RDJ responded, “Not just yet.” Maybe, like the fans, Iron Man is also waiting for Marvel to get him back in the MCU.

‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr got his due as an actor outside Marvel with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which came out last year and became one of the highest-grossing films in 2023. Downey appeared as Lewis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. The actor received a Golden Globe for his phenomenal performance and has also been nominated for the Oscars.

