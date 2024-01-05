With the conclusion of 2023, it is time to usher in the impending Oscar season again. From the outset, Oscars 2024 will, in all probability, witness a pitched battle between the two epic blockbusters, i.e., Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, and Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

Big-budget films like The Holdovers, Maestro, Poor Things, and Barbie will also feature in the Academy Awards this season.

Here are our picks for the winners and nominees in the twenty-three Academy Awards categories competing for a shot at the Oscars 2024:

Best Production Design

We expect the Oscars 2024 for Best Production Design to be awarded to Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer for Barbie, which makes exceptional use of colors and creative set design.

Poor Things will probably put up competition since its mix of sci-fi is a jury favorite, and voters traditionally favor fantasy in this category.

Best Cinematography

The expected winner in this category is Hoyte Va Hoytema for Oppenheimer. Closely following on his heels might be Linus Sandgren for Saltburn and Rodrigo Prieto for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Since the Academy is fond of extensive transformational work by established actors in this category, Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, and Lori McCoy-Bell for Maestro might be the Oscars 2024 winners.

Best Costume Design

Three contenders include Holly Waddington for Poor Things, Jacqueline Durran for Barbie, and Jacqueline West for Killers Of The Flower Moon. Our Vote of confidence goes to two-time winner Durran.

Best Film Editing

From among Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer and Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Lame seems better poised to lift the award since Schoonmaker already possesses three wins from eight nominations.

Best Visual Effects

The competition in this Oscars 2024 category might be a showdown between Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3, Oppenheimer, and The Creator. The Marvel Studios film and The Creator have their hopes up, primarily as the latter was filmed at a meager budget.

Best Sound

Oppenheimer might again be the winner in this category as its sound team, comprised of Gary A. Rizzo, Richard King, Michael W. Mitchell, and Kevin O’Connell, has done exceptional work. Maestro is another strong contender as it is a film about a music composer.

Best Original Score

The Oscar for the Best Original Score might once again highlight the Killers Of The Flower Moon versus Oppenheimer battle, ultimately resulting in favor of Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer. The film’s sweeping and grand score is outstanding even after an objective analysis.

Best Original Song

This is one category that has several contenders. We pick Dianne Warren’s song The Fire Inside from the film Flamin’ Hot. What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell from Barbie are other close contenders.

Best Live Action Short Film

In a closely contested battle between The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson and The After by Misan Harriman, the latter might lift the Oscars 2024 trophy if the Academy keeps established feature directors out of this category.

Best Animated Short Film

Disney’s Once Upon A Studio might be the winner in this category, celebrating a century of its history. However, The Old Young Crow by Liam LoPinto has been well accepted at other festivals and is a strong contender.

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Deciding Vote, directed by Robert J. Lyons and Jeremy Workman, features assemblyman George Michaels voting on New York’s abortion bill, which might be the favorite winner in this category.

Best Documentary (Feature)

20 Days In Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov might win the Oscars 2024 in this category as the film has gathered an immensely positive response and has an international position.

Best International Feature Film

Once again, 20 Days In Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov has the odds in their favor to win in this category. The Zone Of Interest by Jonathan Glazer from the UK is another possible winner.

Best Animated Feature Film

This Oscars 2024 category is a close call between Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The last few Oscars have started the trend of the Best Screenplay award going to the film that wins the Best Picture. In any case, we believe both Oppenheimer and Killers Of The Flower Moon have a fair chance.

Best Original Screenplay

Suppose it comes down to a fight between Barbie (Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig) and The Holdovers (David Hemingson). In that case, the voters will favor the former in Oscars 2024.

Best Supporting Actor

Our pick of the lot is Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer, as the actor was previously snubbed from this same category in 2009 and is due for some time now.

Best Supporting Actress

From among Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), and Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), we go for the Brooks.

Best Actor

The frontrunners in this Oscars 2024 category are Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon. We expect Cillian Murphy to be the winner.

Best Actress

It is a tough choice between Lilly Gladstone (KOFM) and Margot Robbie (Barbie). We expect Gladstone to take home the award this year.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan has been nominated once previously for Dunkirk and has yet to win. This state of affairs might change this year.

Best Picture

The crowning glory of the Oscars 2024 will be contested again by Killers Of The Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, with both entries equally deserving.

